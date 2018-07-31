APC lawmakers urge PDP to push for National Assembly reconvening

All Progressives Congress, APC, members in House of Representatives have advised their Peoples Democratic Party colleagues to push for reconvening from recess rather than blame President Muhammadu Buhari on issues.

The members made the call on Tuesday, in a statement signed by the Leader of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, in Abuja.

The APC lawmakers also said that the purported impeachment of the Speaker of Benue House of Assembly by eight members could not pass the test under the Constitution.

They, however, warned the PDP not to blame the activities of an independent state assembly on the Presidency.

They said: “While we agree that the purported impeachment of the Speaker by eight members cannot pass the test under the Constitution, we find it strange and hyperbolic that PDP caucus in the House will try to tie the President to same.

“In tandem with our party, PDP has been screaming restructuring and federalism to high heavens and one wonders why the same party will now blame the activities of an independent state assembly on the President.

“As for the police, the matter is serious enough and one would expect the PDP members to immediately push for the reconvening of the House so as to probe the exact role played by the police.

“In legislative work, there are procedures to be followed.

“We believe it is precipitous and not a proper understanding of the law and legislative procedure to say the PDP would stop the reconvening of the House and to stop passage of the virement with their numbers.

“This requires only a simple majority. Something the APC has in abundance in the House.

“It is more befuddling that there seems to be more misunderstanding of the required number to form a quorum. A quorum is 1/3rd of members; again a number our party has in abundance.”

The APC lawmakers maintained that they believed in the constitutionally enshrined separation of powers.

According to them, as legislators we believe in the constitutionally enshrined separation of powers and as such, rather than look to the President, the PDP caucus should challenge the matter in court.

They said: “We are sure it will be a slam dunk based on the prima facie facts before us.

“They will be surprised that some members of our caucus may join them in this legal pursuit in the sustenance of democracy.

“That is assuming, as members of the House of Representatives, we have locus standi, which we believe we do. The partisan route is not the way to go.”