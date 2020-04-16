The Ebonyi State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Nwoba Chika Nwoba, was on Wednesday arraigned before a Magistrate court sitting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State Capital, over alleged Facebook publication against the member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah.

Ogah is in the House of Representatives on the platform of the APC.

Nwoba was arraigned on one count charge bordering on statements on Facebook against Ogah, said to be capable of causing public fear, alarm and disrupting of existing peace.

The charge reads: “That you Chika Nwoba ‘m’ on the 6th of December, 2019 and 29th day of March, 2020, in Abakaliki LGA, in the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did publish on Facebook, statements against Hon. (Comrade) Chinedu Ogah OON, which are likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, knowing or having reason to believe that such statements are false and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 59 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.”

Nwoba pleaded not guilty after hearing the charge, after which the defence counsel, J.N. Nweke, pleaded that he be granted bail on self recognition based on his position as Publicity Secretary of the state APC.

The application was opposed by the Police Prosecutor, the Officer in charge of the Legal Department of the State Police command, A. Ayeni, who disagreed with the defence counsel on Nwoba’s position as the state Publicity Secretary of the APC.

Ayeni further argued that the plaintiff has violent tendencies, which could lead him to actions capable of endangering his life if granted bail.

The trial Magistrate, Nnenna Onuoha, however, granted Nwoba bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety who must be within the court jurisdiction.

The court further ruled that the surety, who must be certified by a notable traditional ruler of Ikwo Clan, must also submit a court affidavit deposing on oath that Nwoba must be of good conduct.

The matter was adjourned to May 25 for further hearing.

Nwoba and Ogah have recently been entangled in inexplicable battle over alleged inimical publications, which culminated in Nwoba’s arrest by the Police.

Recall that it had earlier been alleged in certain quarters that Nwoba was suspended by his Ekpelu-Ikwo ward of the All Progressives Congress two months ago and by extension relieved of his appointment as the party’s Publicity Secretary in the State.

Speaking to newsmen after, the lawmaker insisted Nwoba pays for all damages he has caused him and other prominent members of the party in the State and beyond with his malicious social media publications.

He insisted that Nwoba was no longer the State Publicity Secretary of the party, having been suspended from his ward.

Nwoba on the other hand told newsmen that the allegations against him by the lawmaker were politically motivated, adding that he never mentioned Ogah’s name in his Facebook publications.

He maintained that the party has neither at any time relieved him of his appointment as its State Publicity Secretary nor suspended him at any level, challenging his detractors to supply the official letters to that effect.