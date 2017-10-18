APC lauds Gov. Bello for dissolving cabinet

The All Progressive Congress in Niger State on Wednesday commended the Governor of the state, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, for dissolving the 15-man cabinet he inaugurated in November 2015.

Alhaji Muhammad Gawu, State Chairman of the party, gave the commendation while addressing journalists in Minna.

Gawu said: “The dissolution of the State Executive Council by the Niger Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, is timely because some of the commissioners were not living up to expectation.

“The response of the people of Niger over the dissolution is a demonstration that they were not feeling the impact of government.”

Gawu said that some of the commissioners handled issues concerning their ministries with laxity contrary to the party and government’s set objectives.

The Chairman, who called on the people to expect a new and positive beginning while expecting new set of commissioners to be appointed, said that the party’s secretariat was open for people to lodge their complaints.

He advised the incoming commissioners to work with the mandate of the party to achieve the set objectives of the state government.

Gawu said that the governor had done a midterm assessment tour to avail him the opportunity of knowing the yearnings and aspirations of the people, hence the dissolution of the cabinet.

He, however, advised the people to be patient, adding that the current administration was doing everything possible to better the lives of the citizens.

Bello had on October 11 relieved 15 commissioners of their posts, leaving the three he appointed recently.