APC knocks Obi over comments on national library donation

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his comment on the donation request to the National Library by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, during her birthday celebration.

The party, in a statement on Monday, cautioned the former two-term governor of Anambra State against politicizing philanthropic gestures, particularly the donation to the National Library by Nigeria’s First Lady.

In a scathing critique, Obi had reacted to First Lady Oluremi Tinubu’s request that birthday well-wishers donate toward completing the National Library in Abuja.

In a post on his X handle, Obi described the request as an indictment of Nigeria’s misplaced priorities under the current administration.

He said while the First Lady’s appeal was “noble and selfless on the surface,” it exposed the failure of the government to fulfill its responsibilities.

Reacting to Obi’s comments, APC Lagos spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, said that public institutions worldwide often benefit from private donations and endowments, which complement government efforts in nation-building.

He noted that such contributions should be encouraged as they reflect shared responsibility for strengthening public institutions.

Oladejo urged Nigerians to view the First Lady’s donation as a positive step in supporting education and national development rather than through a political lens.

He emphasized that the priority should be to strengthen national institutions and foster a culture of public-private partnership for the common good.

