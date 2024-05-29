APC knocks Atiku over fresh attack on Tinubu’s one year in office

The ruling All Progressives Congress has faulted the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for his recent attack on the administration of President Bola Tinubu, describing him as a desperate politician suffering from primordial envy.

Eagle Online reports that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party had expressed concerns in a statement issued in Abuja to appraise the president’s one year in office that the nation’s economy has worsened.

Atiku, in the statement, also posited that Tinubu has embarked on a ‘cocktail of policies’ with no concrete plans to achieve the remodelling of the economy that he promised after his inauguration.

Reacting in a counter statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja titled ‘Atiku Abubakar is befogged with political envy,’ the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, said Atiku was too blinded by his ambition to appreciate the outstanding first-year achievements of the President.

According to Morka, the former VP was not in a position to dismiss Tinubu’s ongoing policies as ‘trial and error.’

He said, “Atiku’s self-serving efforts to minimize the bold, genuine, and metamorphic policies and interventions of the present administration only smacks of primordial political envy and crass desperation for the power Nigerians have so wisely denied him.

“He lives in an alternate reality of prejudice and unpatriotic desire for Nigeria’s failure so he may scavenge his way to an even more elusive presidency.

“The President needs the support and encouragement of Nigerians, not the bile-filled pessimism of partisan Atikus.

“Atiku’s false alarm of an imminent food scarcity boldface ignores the widely acknowledged proactive measures already introduced by President Tinubu to guarantee food security in the country.

“The former Vice President’s swipe on the administration’s national security management again betrays his lack of touch with the reality of our current situation.

“Not only did the administration revamp and reconfigure the country’s security apparatus, but it also created a Special Security Fund to boost its superiority and operational effectiveness against merchants of crime and insecurity.

“Yet, Atiku turns a blind eye to considerable improvement in our security, especially in the North East where Atiku hails from.

“The opposition’s efforts to burden the administration with ceaseless, contrived, unjustified, and diversionary reproval is grossly miscalculated and misleading.

“Tinubu remains unshakable in his commitment to building concrete blocks of progress and greatness for Nigeria.

“While Atiku and his band of mudslingers idle away, the President will continue, unstoppably, to deliver high-grade infrastructure not only in our nation’s capital, Abuja but all around the country.”