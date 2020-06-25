The Zamfara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has decried the demolition of two multi-million naira shopping plazas belong to its members in Talata-Mafara Town.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the State Urban and Regional Planning Board had last week demolished the shopping plazas.

The plazas belonged to Alhaji Yahaya Yari, a biological brother of former Governor Abdulaziz Yari, and an APC Chieftain, Alhaji Bello Dogo in Talata-Mafara Town.

The State APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman, in a statement described the action as a politically motivated witch-hunt by the Peoples Democratic Party-led state government.

Liman accused ZUREPB of compromising laws and ethics that established it to partisan politics.

He said: “This is not the first time we are saying this: the PDP-led government is using government machinery to threaten and witch-hunt our members due to political differences.

“This is undemocratic.

“We are calling on the Federal Government authorities, especially the security agencies, to take note.

“The Media, Civil Society Organisations and other democratic institutions should take note of the present political situation in Zamfara.”

The APC chairman also called on all members of the party in the state to remain calm and law abiding.

“The APC, as a law-abiding political party, will follow constitutional provisions to challenge this injustice against its members,” Liman added.

In his reactions, the Director-General of ZUREPB, Alhaji Sanusi Ahmad, denied the allegation, saying the structures were demolished in line with the legal provisions.

Ahmad said developers of the two structures in Talata-Mafara grossly contravened the provision of the edicts establishing the board and other land use regulations.

“The board, therefore, is left with no option than to commence the process and invoke the provision of relevant sections of the edict.”