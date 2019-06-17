The Bauchi State Government has suspended the inauguration of the state 9th Assembly till June 20, the new Clerk of the state Assembly, Umar Gital, has said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the inauguration was scheduled to hold today, June 17.

Gital who issued a statement on the matter on Monday, however did not give any reason for the postponement, but said they regret all inconveniences caused to members.

However in a swift reaction, the All Progressives Congress faulted the postponement, saying it was illegal.

The State Secretary of the party Alhaji Bako Hussaini, said in a statement that Nigeria’s Constitution did not empower a state Governor to suspend the inauguration after a proclamation.

According to him, the action was undemocratic, null and void.

He added that APC has a clear majority in the 9th Assembly in the state with 22 members as against the ruling PDP with eight members, as such “the APC leadership in the state will not fold its arms to allow the ruling party do anything contrary to the Constitution of Nigeria”.

The APC scribe therefore called on security agencies to advise Governor Bala Mohammed to reinstate the former Clerk of the Assembly who was removed few days to the inauguration.