The Kwara Chapter of All Progressives Congress, has inaugurated caretaker committees that would oversee the affairs of the party at the state, local government and ward levels.

Bashir Bolarinwa, the chairman of the state APC caretaker committee performed the function at a ceremony on Monday in Ilorin.

“This important occasion is underscored by the enormous and challenging assignments before us.

“You will recall that at the onset here too, we put our differences aside and won a historic election that will forever remain a reference point in the history of elections in Nigeria.

“This is the time to be forward looking as we will soon approach another election. We cannot afford to do so as a divided house.

“We cannot afford to betray the trust reposed in us by the people of the state in 2019,” he said.

Bolarinwa called on party members to prepare for the forthcoming registration and revalidation of membership.

He also urged them to mobilise for full participation in the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Bolarinwa was December 11 sworn in as the state APC caretaker committee chairman in Abuja by the National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee for the party.