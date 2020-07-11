In the last couple of weeks, the race for who would win the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State has been on in earnest and many wonder who would emerge at the poll scheduled to hold on July 20. Asides needing a creditable candidate, Ondo APC is in dire need of rescue and ultimate restoration.

Presently, the word on many lips is that among the list of 12 candidates, one man that distinctly ticks all the right boxes is Olusola Oke. He is marketable, beloved and honourable.

Not a man new to the intrigues of politics, Oke, in many quarters, has been known to be a bridge-builder, a party man and an excellent patriot. Having previously run against the last two governors of the state and graciously accepted defeat, his reemergence is like that of a phoenix ready shine from the embers of the political turmoil in which APC has been embroiled in over the last few months.

Asides being a well-loved, quality scion of Ondo, Oke’s right to candidacy does not only stem from his political know-how, but he has also built key friendships and partnerships that would bring unimaginable goodwill, both to the APC and Ondo State as a whole.

No doubt, the emergence of such a man as the APC gubernatorial candidate would do much to repair the reputation of the party as a beacon for good governance in Ondo State. Oke as APC gubernatorial candidate would also recall lost party members who had previously decamped. He would be the rallying point for all, including those who are certain to decamp from the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State.

Ondo APC is a party in dire need of a facelift and the reality is that Oke is the man, the only man, that can restore it to its old glory, breathe new life into it, and ensure that the party retains its supremacy in the Sunshine State come October 10.

. Odunlami writes from Alagbaka Estate, Akure, Ondo State.