APC in diaspora seeks to empower low-income families in Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee of Diaspora Chairmen (CDC) says it is seeking to provide investment opportunities to members and extend support to low-income families in Nigeria through its “Renewable Hope Initiatives Business Hangout”.

The CDC Chairman, Tunde Doherty, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Doherty, also Chairman, APC, UK Chapter, said that the programme also known as the “UK Business Hangout” would primarily concentrate on empowering members to invest in agriculture, properties, and green energy.

He said that the business hangout would hold in London on November 10 and 11.

“This initiative seeks to establish a platform for wealth creation that extends beyond the confines of national borders, emphasising self-reliance rather than dependence on the government.

Also Read:

“The initiative also seeks to elevate members from poverty to foster progress within a democratic framework,” Doherty said.

He said that his vision was rooted in the belief that the collective efforts of all stakeholders was essential to support President Bola Tinubu in the realisation of the “Renewed Hope Agenda”.

According to him, the initiative represents a collaborative effort showcasing a commitment to achieving meaningful progress and transformation.