An emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress has been scheduled for December 8, 2020.

This was disclosed in a statement by Yekini Nabena, the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, on Sunday.

Nabena said that NEC members had been invited through a letter by the National Secretary of the party’s Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedeheh.

According to him, the meeting, which will hold virtually, will review the party’s position and set agenda for its next move.

He said: “In line with the COVID-19 public health protocols, the APC NEC meeting will be virtual. Login details will be sent to APC NEC members in due course.

“The meeting is slated for 11a.m at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja.”