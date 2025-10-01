APC has enhanced quality of life in Lagos– Party chairman

The Lagos State All Progressives Congress Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi says the ruling party has enhanced the quality of life of residents in the state.

Ojelabi said in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary

Congratulating residents on the anniversary, Ojelabi said that the APC’s transformative impact had yielded unprecedented growth, development, and innovation.

He said that present and past APC-led governments had made Lagos a beacon of economic prosperity.

“The Lagos State Government, under APC’s leadership, has consistently delivered on its promises, improving infrastructure, education, healthcare, and security.

“Our efforts have enhanced the quality of life for Lagos residents, and we remain committed to their welfare and prosperity.

“I assure all Lagos residents that we will continue to work tirelessly to address their needs, provide opportunities for growth, and ensure a brighter future for all.

“Our President’s dedication to citizens’ welfare and prosperity testifies to our party’s vision for a brighter Nigeria,” he said.

Ojelabi called for collective strength of citizens to propel Nigeria forward, urging them to make APC the driving force behind national progress.