APC hails Supreme Court judgment on LG autonomy

The leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC, has welcomed Thursday’s judgment of the Supreme Court affirming fiscal autonomy on local government administration in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, and made available to The Eagle Online on Friday.

The Eagle Online had reported that the Supreme Court in a judgement on Thursday, ruled that the federal government should henceforth pay allocations directly to local government councils from the federation account.

The seven-member panel of justices declared that it is unconstitutional for state governors to hold onto funds meant for Local Government (LG) administrations.

The Supreme Court also barred governors from dissolving democratically elected Local Government councils in the country.

It ordered that the Federal Government should withhold allocations of LGAs governed by unelected officials appointed by the governor.

Commending the development in Friday’s statement, APC said, “The decision struck down the proxy system in which state governments received federal allocations on behalf of local government councils in the country.

“This decision signifies a historic moment in the consolidation of democratic federalism in our country. It gives practical expression to constitutional recognition of local government councils as the third tier of government.

“It constitutes the single most significant stride towards restructuring Nigeria since the country’s return to civilian democratic rule in 1999.

“The Justice Emmanuel Agim-led seven-man panel also upheld the position of the federal government that state Governors lack authority under the law to arbitrarily dissolve democratically-elected local governments councils and set up caretaker committees in their place as ubiquitously practiced.”

The Party added that, “We applaud the Supreme Court for justifying itself, and for its courage in rendering a definitive decision on this vexed national issue.

“The clarity that it brings will, no doubt, spur further reform for effectiveness, transparency and accountability of local government administration in the country.

“We commend the ingenuity, vision and commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu towards deepening our democracy and turning our local government councils into potential strongholds for development and more efficient service delivery to our populations at the grassroots.”

