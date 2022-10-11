APC group rejects court verdict against Onuigbo, insists Atuma not Senatorial candidate for Abia central

A socio-political group in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Progressive Youths For Justice and Development,(PYJD), has thrown its weight behind the decision of the Member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency at the House of Representatives and the APC Senatorial hopeful for Abia central district, Hon Sam Onuigbo to appeal against the recent high court judgement which dismissed his suit challenging the purported candidacy of Emeka Atuma.

A federal high court sitting in Umuahia, Abia state, presided by Justice Evelyn Anyadike had on 5th October, 2022 dismissed the suit filed by Onuigbo, challenging the decision of the leadership of the APC to substitute him with Atuma as the senatorial candidate of the party for Abia central district, despite participating and wining the senatorial ticket at the primaries between 28th and 29th May, 2022 in Umuahia, the state capital.

In her judgment, Justice Anyadike held that Onuigbo(plaintiff) failed to tender any valid result to prove that he actually won the senatorial primary for Abia Central.

According to the judge, the plaintiff didn’t have any locus to challenge the national leadership of APC for not submitting his name to INEC since he did not tender any valid result of the rescheduled primary, which he said he won.

Recall that Onuigbo, who currently represents Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency in the National Assembly, had sued the APC, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Emeka Atuma as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants respectively over alleged substitution of his name with another name. The Chief Judge of Federal High Court Abuja, Justice John Tsoho, however, transferred the suit to Justice Evelyn Anyadike of Federal High Court, Umuahia division, in suit number FHC/ABJ/UM/CS/113/2022.

But reacting, Progressive Youths for Justice and Development, in a statement by its Director General, Comrade Emmanuel Nwadinobi and the Public Relation Officer, Tunde Adeniyi, on Tuesday, maintained that the verdict of the first court of instance was unacceptable in advanced democratic climes, insisting that the verdict does not align with true will of majority of party members who participated during the last primaries.

The youth body posited that the high court did not look into the merit and substances of Onuigbo’s suit and hinged her judgement on the mere technicality that Onuigbo purportedly failed to tender valid result to prove he won the senatorial primary election for Abia central district seat conducted by the APC leadership, thereby legitimatising the open illegalities perpetrated by the party, and the unfairness meted to Onuigbo who was screened by a committee set up by the party, and participated fully during the primaries, and as well led other contestants for the Abia central Senatorial seat ticket.

It queried, “what basis or grounds did the judge arrive on her judgement? Is it to legitimatise the unmerited award or victory offered to a person who did not purchase expression of interests and nomination forms for the Senatorial race; someone who was never screened by a committee constituted by party leadership for prospective aspirants; and also, is it to legitimatise someone who did not participate during the primary election held for Abia central senatorial zone seat ticket?”

Continuing, the PYFJD further queried: “when did Emeka Atuma declare or intimate party members in Abia State about his interest to contest the Abia Central Senatorial seat ticket of the APC? When and where was the venue he purportedly participated in and also emerged as a candidate of the APC for the 2023 Abia central Senatorial seat election? Which officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission were deployed to monitor the charade he claimed produced him as the APC senatorial candidate for Abia central? Which INEC monitoring report from the state office affirmed Emeka Atuma, the winner of the APC senatorial primary election for Abia central district that took place between 29th to 30th May 2022 in Umuahia?”

Recalling earlier pronouncement by the Independent National Electoral Commission on candidate nomination, stating it would only recognize candidates based on monitoring reports by its officials in state offices, as this also formed parts of the constitutional duties of the electoral commission as regulatory agency, the PYJD posited that the court failed to look into the report of the monitoring team who were deployed to oversee the conduct of the primary elections by political parties by INEC, to ascertain if Emeka Atuma was a senatorial aspirant, or ascertain if actually Atuma participated during the primaries conducted for Abia central senatorial district seat ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The APC youth umbrella explained as quoted by INEC saying, “to set the record straight, the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria mandates the commission to monitor the organization and operations of political parties, including their finances, convention, congresses and party primaries.

“In line with its constitutional and legal obligations, the Commission deployed the monitors to the various constituencies and received reports of such exercise.

“In relation to the primaries in Akwa Ibom North-west and Yobe North Senatorial districts, the commission stands by its monitoring reports received from our state office.

“So, Mr Atuma and the leadership of our great party should let the world know which monitoring team monitored the primaries that purportedly produced Emeka Atuma,” the pressure group further queried.

Continuing, it noted with deep regret that the APC is currently at the verge of failure with extinction in the political landscape and equations of Abia state over the open illegalities and broad daylight robbery on Onuigbo, warning the leadership of the party that “it should reverse and wash off its hands in this injustice and unfairness of the highest proportions, and which as well negated the democratic principles in conduct of internal party affairs.

“The leadership of the governing APC needs not be told to reverse its wrongful decision, and include the name of the rightful winner, as this undemocratic practice, such as unlawful and deliberate substitution of Hon Sam Onuigbo’s name with a governorship contender, Mr Emeka Atuma, who failed to secure the gubernatorial ticket, even though Nigeria’s constitution vested such power on the political party”.

The PYJD reiterated that it totally rejects the verdict of the high court as it was not a true reflection of the will of the majority of members of the APC who exercised their constitutional rights, participated and as well overwhelmingly elected Hon Sam Onuigbo during the keenly contested senatorial primary election conducted by the party for Abia central district seat.

According to him, “it is unacceptable, fraudulent and an assault on the nation’s democracy, to list a party member who did not pick APC senatorial nomination forms for national assembly primaries. And also broad daylight robbery on Onuigbo’s victory, and mandate given to him by the people.

“We’re solidly behind Onuigbo in this genuine cause to ensure more democratic dividends get to every doorsteps of the people in Abia, in enhancing their welfares and the development of the state”.

Concluding, the group disclosed that it is closely monitoring the pre-election matter and will ensure justice prevail at the end of the litigations which were necessitated by the exclusion of Hon Sam Onuigbo’s name in the list of candidates who emerged successfully during the primaries and the forthcoming ballots in 2023, and therefore, reaffirmed that the federal lawmaker remains the only recognized winner of the Abia central senatorial primary elections conducted by the party leadership in Abia central ahead of the main elections.

According to the group, “anything contrary will be resisted with stiff opposition because APC was founded on principles and ideology, and these are binding on all members of the party”.