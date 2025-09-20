APC group petitions national secretariat over alleged grassroot neglect by Minister

A group, Ondo APC Mandate Group, has petitioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat over what it described as the neglect of the grassroot and violence against party members by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The petition, dated September 17, 2025, was signed by the Convener of the group, Alhaji Ariwoola Abdukareem, and five others.

The other five included the Secretary, Comrade Gbenga Bojuwomi.

The petition has since been submitted at the national secretariat of the party in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In the petition, the group accused the Minister of Interior of masterminding a violent attack on party members during the last local government election in the state.

In the petition, titled: “Call for Accountability and Reflection on the Conduct of Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo,” addressed to the National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the group called on the leadership of the party to call the minister to order for violent attack, and neglect and total disregard for his grassroot supporters, who were instrumental to his emergence and rising political profile.

The petition reads in part: “We, the undersigned stakeholders and concerned citizens of Akoko Land in Ondo State, wish to express our deep concern regarding the conduct and political disposition of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior and former Member of the House of Representatives.

“Hon. Tunji-Ojo, appears to attribute his political success solely to personal merit, disregarding the collective efforts and sacrifices of many political actors from Akoko Land and Ondo State, the APC mandate group in particular.”

The group further alleged that Tunji-Ojo has paid their selfless gesture with attack, arrogance and dismissiveness, as he portrays his political rise and victory as a personal triumph rather than a collective achievement.

It said: “Similar trait was displayed during the recent local government elections in Ondo State, when the minister allegedly orchestrated acts of violence against party members solely on the ground that his preferred aspirant did not emerge at the primaries.

“Notably, Hon. Oluwatoye Ajiboye, the APC councillorship candidate in Ward 5 of Akoko northwest, was reportedly assaulted by the men of Nigeria Civil Defense Corps and another party leader detained for days by the Police under the ministers’ instruction.”

The APC group maintained that the minister’s actions raise serious questions about his commitment to democratic values and party unity as his behaviour suggests a troubling disconnect from the people he claims to represent.

It said: “We therefore, call on the APC leadership under Prof. Yelwata, the Presidency and the concerned security agencies to take a closer look at the minister’s activities and their implications on security, party’s image and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term aspirations.”

