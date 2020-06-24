Alhaji Muhammad Kudus, Kwara North Senatorial District Campaign Director-General of the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in the 2019 general elections, has debunked alleged embezzlement of campaign funds.

The DG was alleged to have embezzled about N500 million meant for governorship campaign funds for the APC candidate in Kwara North Senatorial District by some group.

Kudus refuted the allegation in a statement he signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

He described such allegation as spurious and unfounded, adding that the allegation was intended to divert his attention from the “otoge’’ struggle.

He said N27 million was agreed with the governorship candidate for the campaign that was supposed to hold in Kosubosu, the headquarters of Baruten LGA.

He said a total of N25 million was paid to his account in three tranches, stressing that over 70 per cent of the funds were immediately disbursed and could not be retrieved.

According to him, the money was for transportation, logistics and mobilisation of party members from the 16 councils of the state.

He said the state executive council members of the party benefited from the money.

Others such as caterers, event planners, media, security, entertainments, among others also benefited as agreed and approved.

Kudus said the balance was ploughed into settling the campaign tours coordination approved by the candidate.

“Throughout the entire life of the campaign organisation under my watch, this is the money that came to and through me from the candidate and now the executive governor of Kwara state,” he said.

He said that sensitisation funds was given to Senator Mohammed Ahmed, adding that he was not aware of any campaign fund to the tune of N500 million given to him for the purpose.

He said he was not also aware of the media and publicity funds being alleged, adding that he personally undertook the media expenses of his zonal activities with selected media outfits.

Kudus said it became necessary to set the record straight as the allegations were worrisome to families and colleagues, adding that there was need to also strengthen the records for posterity.

He however challenged anyone or group with contrary information or details to make them public instead of “oiling the devilish rumour mill with falsehood”.