The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and former representative of Rivers South East Senatorial District, Senator Magnus Abe, have been handed a three months ultimatum to reconcile or face sanctions.

The All Progressives Congress in Ahoada Local Government Area of Rivers State handed down the ultimatum during its extraordinary meeting held in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

The Leader of the group, Ibiso Nwuche, who announced the development after the meeting, said the ultimatum was due to the failure of the APC leadership in the state to resolve the crisis rocking the party.

Nwuche said: “Having not had any benefit from the party due to failed leadership from the state and the grassroots levels in Ahoada East, we resolved and gave them (Amaechi and Abe) till July this year to reconcile themselves at the top and move the party forward before we take next action.”

He said comments by Amaechi directing the riverine part of the state to prepare and produce the APC governorship candidate to take over power in 2023 was his personal opinion, adding that the Ekeye ethnic nationality will express their interest come 2023.

He urged the Minister to allow internal democracy thrive as only delegates of the party can decide who will fly the party’s flag.