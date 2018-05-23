APC fixes date for national convention

The National Convention Committee of All Progressives Congress has picked June 23 for the party’s convention in place of June 2 earlier scheduled.

Chairman of the committee and governor of Jigawa, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, announced on Wednesday in Abuja while inaugurating 12 sub-committees comprising 240 members, for the national convention.

Badaru, however, said that the party´s national leadership needed to approve the date.

The committees are media, finance, accreditation, security, transport and logistics, welfare and accommodation, screening appeal, venue and protocol, and medicals.

He said: “It was suggested today that we should have the convention on June 23, but we will have to discuss it with the party´s national secretariat to confirm the date.”

The committee chairman noted that though the party had some challenges in some states flowing from its just-concluded ward, local government and state congresses, such challenges were surmountable.

According to him, the identified challenges will be resolved before the convention date.

He added that sale of forms to aspirants that may want to contest for any of the party´s national executive offices would commence on Tuesday.

The chairman refuted media reports that the party would spend N6 billion on the convention, saying that it would cost less.

Badaru said: “I’m very sure that it is far less than that; tomorrow, we are getting all the budgets from the sub-committees, but I can assure you that it far less.

“Knowing me and what I stand for, you will know that it will be the cheapest convention ever.’’

Badaru added the money for the convention would be raised from donations from party members.