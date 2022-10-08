APC expels serving Senator for anti-party activities

The representative of Adamawa North Senatorial District, Senator Elisha Abbo, has been expelled by the executives of his local government chapter of the All Progressives Congress.

The senator was accused of engaging in anti-party activities and tampering with the process of internal democracy.

Abba was accused of criticising the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the Muslim-Muslim ticket on national television.

The letter axing him from the party, dated October 7, 2022 and signed by 13 members of the executive in Mubi North Local Government Area after a meeting on Friday, said: “Consequently, 29 members of the committee have approved the report of the disciplinary committee dated 5th day of October, 2022.

“Wherefore, expelled Senator Elisha Ishiyahu Abbo, based on the Interview granted on the AIT where he was condemning and criticising the Party presidential flag.”