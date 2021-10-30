APC excited as Senator Effiong regains freedom

The All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom has expressed excitement over the release of a former representative of Akwa Ibom South (EKet), Senator Nelson Effiong.

Effiong was elected senator on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 but defected to the APC shortly after the 2019 general elections.

He was abducted by some gunmen on September 5, 2021, at a cafe along Oron Road, Uyo.

He had been in the custody of his abductors for close to two months.

It was even rumoured that he had been killed as his family could not raise a humongous amount demanded as ransom by his captors.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Akwa Ibom, Nkereuwem Enyongekere at the weekend, the party announced that the former Senator has been released.

The release reads in part: “The All Progressives Congress Akwa Ibom State Chapter wishes to intimate the APC family and the general public of the release of Sen Nelson Effiong who was kidnapped on Sunday evening of September 05, 2021.

“The Senator gained his freedom just yesterday (Friday, October 29, 2021) from the enclave and grip of the men of the underworld.

“It is our deepest concern as a party to register our sincere gratitude to God Almighty and all who contributed in one way or the other to facilitate his release and return to his family and party.

We humbly pray to God to accord you all the commensurable blessings you deserve for identifying with us throughout the period of the predicament. We say a big thank you to all”.