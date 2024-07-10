APC ex-Rep member in trouble for mention of PDP during campaign

A gaffe during his goodwill message at the All Progressives Congress council polls campaign is proving costly for a former House of Representatives Member from Ebonyi State, Chief Darlington Okereke.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the ex-Reps member slipped by calling P – Peoples Democratic Party, instead of APC.

Okereke didi this during the rally at Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on Tuesday when he wanted to hail the audience with the APC slogan.

The slip has stirred the ire of the state APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, who viewed it as intentional.

Okereke further incurred the anger of the party chairman when he sent words to the Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, to sustain his relationship with his predecessor and Minister of Works, Chief David Umahi.

Okoro-Emegha during his remarks expressed dismay with Okereke’s gaffe and subsequent advice to the governor concerning his relationship with his predecessor.

He said: “There are people who mention PDP and at the same time APC yet enjoy the goodies from our party.

Also Read:

“We know those who cause trouble and turn to ask who caused the trouble.

“No one should repeat this scenario, especially in councils where this campaign has not been conducted.”

Okoro-Emegha also chided Okereke for advising the governor on his relationship with his predecessor, noting that such amounted to instigating a crisis.

He said: “No one can truncate the peaceful relationship between the governor and the minister, even people from the former’s home council, Izzi.

“No one should further advise the governor on the relationship because this party does not want disunity but unity.”

Okereke, while speaking with newsmen insisted that the slip of mentioning P, before APC, was only a mistake with no harm intended.

“I still revere the state chairman as the father of the party, but in this life, mistakes occur.

“The Minister comes from this LGA and I only expressed my happiness over his sustained relationship with his predecessor.

“I meant no harm and not worried over any insinuation attached to my statement.”

The Deputy Governor of the state, Patricia Obila, who represented the governor, thanked Ohaozara people for their huge turnout and urged them to vote for the APC candidate.

Obila said: “Your worthy son, Umahi, gave the state his son, Nwifuru, as successor, and he has proven to be a worthy son.

“Nwifuru has been judiciously implementing the people’s charter of needs mantra and the people are happy to have him as their leader.”

Post Views: 84