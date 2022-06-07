APC Enugu delegates protest against tampering with list + Video

Delegates for the Special Convention and Presidential Primaries of the All Progressives Congress from Enugu State have staged a protest in Abuja.

The protest was staged on Tuesday at the venue of the accreditation of delegates at the International Conference Centre.

According to the aggrieved delegates, the list from Enugu State was allegedly tampered with.

They accused the State Chairman of the party, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah, of being behind the alleged change of the list.

One of the delegates, Annie Chijioke, said: “Our list has been tampered with by the State Chairman of the party.”