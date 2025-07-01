APC Edo central caucus adopts Joe Ikpea as senatorial candidate

The Edo Central Caucus of the All-Progressives Congress has adopted Hon. Joe Ikpea as the party’s candidate for the Edo Central Senatorial election.

According to a statement signed by Edo APC State Deputy Chairman Hon. Sylvester Aigboboh, the decision was reached during a well-attended caucus meeting held in Benin City on June 29, 2025.

The Senatorial seat became vacant after the state Governor resigned to contest the Governorship elections which he eventually won.

Ikpea, a respected figure with an impressive record — has served as Edo State Commissioner for Minerals, Oil, and Gas and former Executive Chairman of Esan South East, among other roles.

Also Read:

The caucus emphasized its unity and shared vision to support Hon. Ikpea throughout the campaign, urging all members, supporters, and stakeholders of the APC in Edo Central to fully back his candidacy to ensure victory.

The Independent National Electoral Commission fixed Saturday, 16 August for the conduct of the bye-election.

Post Views: 22