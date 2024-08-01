APC, Edo bicker over ownership of rice looted at warehouse

The All Progressives Congress and the Edo Government on Thursday traded words over the ownership of the truck of rice looted at a warehouse in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some residents of Benin were sighted in a viral video looting the rice at a warehouse in Urora, Uhunmwonde Local Government, as the nationwide protest was ongoing.

In the video, the looters were heard alleging that the warehouse belonged to the state government.

Most of the residents were seen carrying more than a 10kg bag of rice.

At a news conference on Thursday, the Acting State Chairman of APC, Jarret Tenebe said the video had allegedly exposed Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s deliberate plan to deprive Edo people of the Federal Government palliative.

Tenebe alleged that there were reports that a substantial part of the rice was being sold in markets by a prominent PDP market woman leader.

“If Edo people were in doubt, the video that emerged in the social media today, where an abandoned trailer load of repackaged Federal Government rice with Edo State Government inscription. has exposed the state government.

“The rice was discovered by Urora residents and it has exposed Obaseki’s deliberate plan to deprive Edo people from accessing the different palliative measures of the Federal Government.

“We have intelligence reports on several warehouses in the state, hoarding rice and other grains meant for Edo people.

“There are reports also, that substantial part of the rice is being sold in markets by a prominent PDP market woman leader,” the state opposition party leader said.

The APC leader described the purported scenario as economic sabotage, which the Economic and Financial Crime Commission must take note of.

But in its reaction, the Edo Government denied ownership of the warehouse.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said the government did not keep relief materials in its warehouses

The commissioner said government’s feeding programme for vulnerable persons in the state was being implemented through religious bodies.

Nehikhare, however, accused the state chapter of the APC of being responsible for the video.

“The Edo State Government has received information about the looting of bags of rice from an unidentified truck and private residences in parts of Benin City in the wake of the #EndBadGovernance protests.

“The videos making the rounds are said to have emanated from the Urora axis of Ikpoba Hill, Benin City, and the government does not have a warehouse in that location.

“The video is the handiwork of APC in a desperate attempt to score cheap political points.

“The government supports the vulnerable with relief materials through religious organisations particularly the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and the Muslim leaders in the State.

“The state government does not keep any relief material by itself but reaches out to the people through these channels,” said the commissioner.

Nehikhare also slammed the opposition party for purported misleading video, adding, “We will not put this tactic past the APC, which is spreading malicious content to score cheap political points.

“This condemnable action is intended to cause chaos in the state,” he said.

