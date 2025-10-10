APC dissolves Enugu SWC, offers reasons

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissolved its Enugu State Working Committee.

The party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Duro Meseko, made this known after the 179th meeting of the NWC in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Meseko said the SWC was dissolved over persistent factionalisation and internal disunity.

He said that this had crippled the party’s operations in the state, stressing that the move was necessary to restore peace and unity among the warring factions.

He said: “The party’s Enugu State chapter has unfortunately been embroiled in deep divisions for a long time.

“In spite of several attempts by the national leadership to reconcile the factions, the situation only worsened.

“The NWC therefore resolved to dissolve the executive and set up a caretaker committee to reposition the party for progress and stability.”

The APC scribe added that a seven-member caretaker committee was subsequently constituted, with Dr. Ben Nwoye as Chairman and Eugene Odo as Secretary.

He listed other members of the committee to include Fidelia Njoeze, Peter Chime, Dr. Obi Aji, Dr. Chidozie Nwafo, and Iman Eke, adding that the committee would be inaugurated on October 10, 2025.

Meseko also said that the party’s Bisi Akande-led National Reconciliation Committee would soon be inaugurated, while its Constitution Amendment Committee would commence public hearings across the geopolitical zones later in October.

He added that the NWC discussed preparations for the forthcoming congresses and governorship elections in Anambra and Osun States, with the sale of nomination forms for Osun State scheduled to begin on October 20, 2025.

He assured that the APC remained committed to fairness and internal democracy, stressing that decisions taken were in line with its Constitution and President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda for inclusive governance.