The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has dissolved the party’s Ebonyi State Working Committee.

Yekini Nabena, the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nabena explained that the dissolution of the committee followed the refusal of factions of the party to withdraw court cases as directed by the 8th meeting of the APC National Executive Committee.

He added that the faction had also refused to submit to internal party resolution mechanisms initiated by its caretaker committee.

“A 15-member caretaker committee has subsequently been appointed by the APC CECPC to manage the party’s affairs and carry out its membership registration, update, and revalidation exercise in Ebony,” he said.

Nabena added that Stanley Okoro would serve as chairman of the Ebonyi APC caretaker committee, while John Nwankata would serve as its Vice Chairman (North) and Peter Ndubuisi as Vice Chairman (Central).

Other members of the committee, according to Nabena, are: Ozoemena Njoku, Vice Chairman (South); Charles Ofoke, Secretary; and Ogbonnaya Igboke, Organising Secretary.

He said other members of the committee are Ade Ogbuatu, Publicity Secretary; Ikaa Ukeni, Legal Adviser; Paulinus Ali, Treasurer; and Joseph Ozibo, Financial Secretary.

Nabena added that Ogochukwu Elem would serve as Youth Leader of the committee; Odo Juliet, Woman Leader; and Ogbonna Nshii as its Auditor.

The APC spokesman further added that Adum Basil would be in charge of the physically challenged in the committee, while Francis Nweze would serve as its welfare secretary.

Nabena stressed that the Buni-led APC CECPC was determined to reposition the party.

He, therefore, urged the party’s supporters, members and leaders in Ebonyi and its other state chapters to support and work toward the achievement of the peace and reconciliation mandate of the APC CECPC.