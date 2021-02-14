The All Progressives Congress Diaspora Chairmen Forum has urged the leadership of the party in Nigeria to fast-track the revalidation of its members in various countries.

The forum’s Chairman, Dr Philip Ideawor and APC Chairman, U.K. and the spokesman, Lawal Ayoola, who is also the Chairman, APC Scandinavia, made the appeal on Sunday in Lagos in a communique endorsed by the Diaspora chairmen after an emergency online meeting on Saturday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the communique which dwelt on ways to get APC members across the world to revalidate their membership as well as admit Nigerians in various countries that have indicated interest to join the party, was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The communique was endorsed by Ideawor (U.K.) who chaired the meeting, Ayoola (Scandinavia), Stephen Tella (Chairman, APC Spain) Prof. Adesegun Labinjo (Chairman, APC U.S.A.), Charles Mitcheletti (Chairman, APC Ghana) and Adefioye Hammed (Chairman, APC Ireland).

Others are Olalekan Ogunwede (Chairman, APC Germany), Olanrewaju Balogun (Chairman, APC France), Elias Ebone (Chairman, APC Canada), Chima Ibezim (Chairman, Italy) and its Emeritus Chairman, Tony Isama.

The forum noted that with plans for diaspora voting in the 2023 general election, the APC must take advantage of the ongoing registration in Nigeria to validate membership and admit many Nigerians abroad who were willing to join its fold.

It said the party could liaise with the forum in opening and manning online registration portals.

“Once approval is given, we will fine-tune the establishment of a registration portal in accordance with the stipulation of the party regarding the exercise.

“Although we have a register of our existing members in our various countries, it is no longer valid except a revalidation is done and to also accommodate new members,” it said.

The diaspora chairmen said many Nigerians abroad were willing to join the APC fold because of the achievements of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, noting that the party must take advantage of the accolades to admit as many people as were willing to join it.

They, however, added that it would be better to carry the diaspora Nigerians along in the ongoing registration exercise rather than inaugurate a fresh one for their communities.