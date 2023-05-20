APC deputy spokesman member dumps party, joins SDP

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of All Progressive Congress and member of the National Working Committee, Muritala Ajaka, has officially dumped the ruling party.

The former NWC member conveyed his resignation in a letter to Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Working Committee (NWC) member of the party.

Sources told Daily Trust that Hon. Ajaka, who was screened out of the APC governorship primary has joined Social Democratic Party (SDP).

SDP posters of Ajaka are found in strategic places in Lokoja, the state capital, and some parts of Kogi.

However, there is yet to be official confirmation of his SDP membership.

Another source said he is currently negotiating with SDP to fly its flag in the November 11 governorship election.

Ajaka did not state his next political move to the APC chairman, but said he hoped to meet again with the NWC members.

“I wish to inform your good self and the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) of my decision to resign my office as Deputy National Publicity Secretary and also membership of the NWC.”

“The gesture is a consequential act to the resignation of my membership, notice of which I have already communicated in writing to the chairman of APC, Ajaka ward 1 in IgalaMela/Odolu LGA, Kogi state.”

However, Ajaka extolled the “exemplary, brinkmanship, astuteness, sagacity and political dexterity” of the national leadership of party, which he said bonded the APC fabric that led to its victories at the last presidential election in the country.

While Hon. Ajaka thanked his fellow NWC members for their extra-ordinary camaraderie, he said the party under the leadership of the current national chairman will help the incoming administration to upgrade the standard of governance for the greater good of Nigerians.

Ajaka was disqualified from contesting the last APC party primary election by the Mohammed Matawalle-led party primary election committee, an action he protested to the national body of the party, with no fruitful result.