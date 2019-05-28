The Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Lawal Shuaibu, has told the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to resign.

Shuaibu made the demand of Oshiomhole in a six-page letter dated May 27, 2019.

The party chieftain, who spoke against the backdrop of the judgement of the Supreme Court nullifying the election of all candidates of the APC in the last general election in Zamfara State, said in part in the latter: “It is my honest opinion that your ability to ensure this party flourishes is deficient as you lack the necessary composure and you also don’t posses the capabilities and the requisite experience to run a political party.”

Shuaibu said the respect the party commanded among members and sympathizers had been completely eroded, “while the goodwill has equally evaporated with the type of attitude of threats to members you deploy, including senior members like Governors, Senators, Ministers and other Government officials whose functions do not fall within your jurisdiction.

“In advance democracies, people who fail to add value or build over and above what they met on assumption of duty show some civilized example, they honourably bow out.”

The Supreme Court had based on a suit filed by Senator Kabiru Marafa and 142 others of the APC nullified the primaries of the party in Zamfara State, declaring the candidates that came second in the general elections winners.

All the positions were swept by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.