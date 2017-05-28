APC declared winner of all seats in Benue LG poll without provision of scores

The Benue State Independent Electoral Commission announced on Sunday that the All Progressive Congress had won all the 23 local government chairmanship seats in the elections held on Saturday.

It also announced that the party won all the councillorship positions, with some of the candidates returned unopposed.

BSIEC Chairman, John Tsuwa, who declared the results in Makurdi, however, declined to release details of votes scored by the candidates.

“The figures are not ready. I will not entertain questions because this is not a press conference,” Tsuwa told curious newsmen.

Tsuwa said eight political parties participated in the exercise and listed them as Accord Party, APC, PDP, SDP, ACB, PPP, LP and NNPP.

He thanked security agencies for ensuring a smooth conduct of the elections and expressed happiness that no case of violence or snatching of ballot box was reported throughout the exercise.