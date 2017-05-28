LATEST NEWS:
04. June 2017 LAGOS STATE27°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Segun AdebowaleJune 4, 20171min0

Related Articles

Politics

Next Irish Prime Minister is gay, Indian, youngest

Politics

Late arrival of materials mars LG elections in parts of Benue

Politics

Saraki represents greater ideals than many know of – SAN

Politics

Gov. Bello to INEC: Ghost might have done double registration

Politics

Gov. Obaseki appoints 192 Special Assistants for grassroots governance

Politics

Sen. Sani hails President Buhari’s achievement

Politics

Alleged forgery: CSO gives IGP seven days ultimatum to investigate Sen. Uba

Politics

APC declared winner of all seats in Benue LG poll without provision of scores

BSIEC Chairman, John Tsuwa, who declared the results in Makurdi, however, declined to release details of votes scored by the candidates

The Benue State Independent Electoral Commission announced on Sunday that the All Progressive Congress had won all the 23 local government chairmanship seats in the elections held on Saturday.

It also announced that the party won all the councillorship positions, with some of the candidates returned unopposed.

BSIEC Chairman, John Tsuwa, who declared the results in Makurdi, however, declined to release details of votes scored by the candidates.

“The figures are not ready. I will not entertain questions because this is not a press conference,” Tsuwa told curious newsmen.

Tsuwa said eight political parties participated in the exercise and listed them as Accord Party, APC, PDP, SDP, ACB, PPP, LP and NNPP.

He thanked security agencies for ensuring a smooth conduct of the elections and expressed happiness that no case of violence or snatching of ballot box was reported throughout the exercise.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousSupreme Court gets new Registrar

nextChampions League final: 400 Juventus fans injured in Turin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Breaking: Shakeup in FRSC, 71 senior officers redeployed

Six killed as terrorists attack London again

How we’ll raise N5 from imported products for road maintenance – Senate + Template

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.