Twenty-six out of the 27 Ward 8 Executive of the All Progressives Congress in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State have truncated the alleged plot by the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to suspend the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, from the party.

The Ward Executive in a communique issued at the end of their meeting on Tuesday, said the presidential aide had committed no offence to deserve suspension from the party.

The Ward Executive said the party in the state should practice true democracy the way it should be done by allowing people to choose their representatives.

The Executive advised that the party’s constitution should be adhered to without any alteration in the process of electing people into various positions.

Ojudu had alleged that the APC Vice-Chairman in Ado-Ekiti Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Sola Elesin, led an attack by thugs on his residence.

Ojudu claimed that Elesin led the thugs to attack his guard and broke into his Ado-Ekiti home on Monday.

According to Ojudu, the attack was as a result of an interview he granted where he criticised Fayemi.

He said there had been pressure on his Ward to get him expelled from the ruling party for criticising Fayemi.

Ojudu also accused the Governor of refusing to wade into the issue, which had been reported to the party and the police.

He said his aides in Ado Ekiti had reported the incident to the police and made statements.