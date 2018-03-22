APC crisis: Odigie-Oyegun, Senate Caucus jettison Tinubu’s reconciliatory Committee

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress and the Senate Caucus of the party have opted to jettison the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led reconciliatory committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to reconcile all aggrieved members.

President Buhari had mandated Tinubu to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party.

However, in what appeared a move against the Tinubu-led committee, the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, told the newsmen on Wednesday at the end of a three-hour closed door meeting with the National Working Committee of the APC, led by the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, that the party would soon constitute a team that would comprise of the executive, legislature, the party itself and representatives of governors, up to 24 in all, to settle the crisis rocking the party before the 2019 elections.

Lawan said: “The purpose of that meeting was to review the happenings in the party across the country at all levels of government.

“We as members of the National Assembly would remain and continue to be committed to ensuring that we continue to support the change agenda of this current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The party would soon constitute a team that would comprise of the executive, legislature, the party itself and the representation from our governors, up to 24 of them or more, with Ekiti coming to the kitty.

“So we are very happy as a caucus that the interaction was worthwhile and I am sure the party was also glad to be here with us this afternoon.

“When you have everybody on the same page then you will reduce the level of misunderstanding to the barest level.

“Even if we, as politicians, from time to time we have disagreements, but such disagreements should not be allowed to become a cog in the wheel of progress.

“The idea of bringing everyone to the table is that everyone should be on the same page, at party level, at National Assembly so that all times should there be no issue.

“Whether it is from the executive side or on the legislature.”

When asked the issues discussed and if it included the vexed refusal of Buhari to assent to the amended Electoral Act Bill, Lawan said: “The discussion centred on so many things, including that (election sequence).

“We are coming to a situation where that can be resolved as soon as the caucus is constituted.

“This kind of issue can easily be addressed.

“This is our government.

“We shouldn’t be fighting dirty in the public.

“We should be able to deal with it inside our rooms or house.”