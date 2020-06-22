President Muhammadu Buhari is at present meeting with the leadership of the Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, under the aegis of the Progressives Governors Forum, led by Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bagudu was accompanied by Governors Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State.

NAN reports that the agenda of the meeting between the President and the Governors was unknown as at the time of filing this report.

NAN, however, gathered that the meeting may among other national matters deliberate on the ongoing political crisis in the APC following the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, by the court.

NAN reports that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had on June 21 met with Buhari over the APC crisis, where he challenged the leadership of the party across the country to make every possible effort to get the party reconciled.