APC Convention: Stakeholders group vows to resist imposition of leaders

The Concerned Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress has vowed to resist imposition of individuals as party leaders by any group in the name of consensus in the upcoming National Convention.

Ayo Oyalowo, the National Coordinator of the group, made the position known at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

He urged all members of the APC who had aspirations for any position in the national convention to come out and declare their interests.

Oyalowo advised them to declare their intention without fear of being denied the right to contest at the convention.

“We are more than determined to ensure that the convention would be an elective one, and that no set of people, no matter how powerful or highly placed, would impose leadership on the party in the name of consensus,” he said.

He said that the concerned stakeholders were in support of direct primaries for electing candidates for political parties as approved by the National Assembly.

He said: “For us in the APC, this singular action of the National Assembly, which has also received the endorsement of the tripartite committee, is a victory for internal party democracy.

“This, is especially because it will return the party to the ordinary members who have toiled day and night for its success and not a few privileged and selfish individuals.”

Oyalowo, however, expressed displeasure that the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was yet to conduct national convention for over one year.

He said while the stakeholders acknowledged the wisdom behind the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC National Executive Committee to set up the committee, it should live up to expectations.

He alleged that the committee had taken over the functions of National Working Committee rather than stabilising the party and organise the congresses and convention as mandated.

Oyalowo noted that apart from embarking on APC membership revalidation and registration, the caretaker committee was yet to carry out the very responsibilities it was assigned to.

Speaking on the just concluded Anambra State governorship election, he said with a little more effort, the APC would have won the election.

He said: “What is certain however is that we shall not sit and watch a party we have contributed so much in building go down the drain as a result of the selfish actions of a few.

“We are also calling on all concerned members of the party across the country, and particularly our leaders, to join hands and ensure that we elect a NWC that will truly represent the interest and aspirations of genuine APC members.

“The party is in urgent need of an inclusive NWC that will look holistically at the issues bedeviling it and resolve them once and for all.”

Oyalowo commended President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and APC National Leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for their support towards strengthening the party.

“As we move towards the convention, we have absolute belief in these leaders that they would ensure that the right thing is done,” he said.