APC Convention: Over 600 women groups begin mobilisation for Bello

Ahead of the National Convention to elect the flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 presidential election, the Nigerian women Arise For Nigeria has commenced what it described as aggressive mobilisation of delegates for Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

The group said over 600 women groups, drawn from different parts of the country, and across all sectors of the economy, were in on what it described as the first-of-its-kind one-on-one delegates’ persuasion.

Some of the women groups involved in the movement include Non-Governmental Organisations, Civil Society Organisations, professional bodies, women in media, politics, market women as well as top women entrepreneurs.

The National Coordinator of NIWAFON, Dr. Hanatu Adeeko, who made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos, said no effort would be spared in ensuring the emergence of Governor Bello as the APC presidential candidate.

According to her, having come to the obvious conclusion that the nation requires one with pedigree, youthfulness and capacity to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, NIWAFON has moved in to prepare delegates by providing them with the necessary information that would guide them in making an informed choice during the party’s convention.

Adeeko said: “We’ve taken it upon ourselves to collectively canvass support for Governor Bello, who we know clearly has demonstrated the ability to resolve the myriads of challenges confronting Nigeria.”

She further stated that Bello, as governor, had redefined governance in Kogi State with sterling and verifiable performance, especially in the areas of women and youth empowerment, poverty alleviation programs, massive infrastructure development and health care delivery among others.

Dr. Adeeko, a physician, added: “He (Governor Bello) has empowered and supported women to grow. No state in Nigeria has given more positions to women than Kogi. And sincerely, the state is getting it right in critical areas. We want to encourage other Governors to walk the talk by standing with that one Governor that has made us proud. Governor Yahaya Bello must know that once he has women on his side, he can go to sleep. We believe in his capacity and will make it happen.

“This will be the first in a long while that women on their own will come together in their numbers to lead a political movement.

“We have observed closely the people that have shown interest in the presidency and if we continue to keep quiet, the change we desire may not manifest. This is the reason we are getting directly involved in mobilising delegates.”