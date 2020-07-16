The All Progressives Congress has constituted a Primary Election Committee, headed by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and an Appeal Committee, chaired by Chris Baywood, for the July 20 poll in Ondo State.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Nabena said: “Ahead of the APC Ondo State Governorship Primary Election slated for July 20, 2020, the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has constituted Primary Election and Appeal Committees.

“Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, will chair the Primary Election Committee while Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe will chair the Primary Election Appeal Committee.

“Members of the Ondo State Governorship Primary Election Committee, has Olorogun o’tega Emerhor as the Secretary.

“Committee’s members are Alwan Hassan, Chief Samuel Sambo, Hajiya Binta Salihu, M Emma Andy, Dr Adebayo Adelabu, Abdullahi Aliyu and Mrs Margret Ngozi Igwe.”

Nabena added that the Election Appeal Committee, chaired by Baywood, has Architect Abdulmuni Okara as Secretary, while Festus Fientes, Okon Owoefiak, Abba Isah, Alhaji Umar Duhu, Hon. Sani El-katuzu, Osuere Eunice and Emeka Agaba would serve as members.

He said the committees would be inaugurated by the party’s acting national chairman.