APC constitutes Campaign Council for Ekiti governorship election

The All Progressives Congress has constituted a 61-member Ekiti State Governorship Campaign Council to be chaired by Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Alhaji Sulaiman Argungu, the party’s National Organising Secretary, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege; Governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Simon Lalong of Pleatue State and Hope Uzodinma of Imo State are all members of the council.

The statement added that Governir Ben Ayade of Cross River State; Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing; and Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Trade and Investment, are also members of the 61-member Council.

Argungu said the council would be inaugurated by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the APC National Chairman, on May 23 at the party’s national secretariat.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Ekiti State governorship election is scheduled for June 18, with Biodun Oyebanji as the APC candidate for the election.

