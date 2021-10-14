APC Congresses: Channel your grievances to the party, Yahaya tells members

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has urged agggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to channel their complaints to the party instead of seeking redress in the court.

Yahaya gave the advice during the inauguration of the APC elected executives of the 11 local government areas of the state, on Thursday in Gombe.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the APC conducted Ward and Local Government Congresses and elected new executives across the country.

Yahaya said that, “In Gombe; we are united, therefore, I am advising any member of the party who is aggrieved as a result of the congress to channel his grievances to the party.

“Anybody who take the party to the court, we will not hesitate to send him away from the party,” he said.

He said that stakeholders of the party had unanimously adopted consensus prior to the congresses.

The governor tasked the newly inaugurated executives to be good ambassadors of the party, adding that “leadership is a great task, be ready to listen to your members at all times,” he said.

In his remark, Nite Amangal, the Acting Chairman of the party, urged the new executives to run an open door policy and cooperate with party members to enable them to succeed.

He also enjoined members of the party to eschew bitterness and work to move the party forward.