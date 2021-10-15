APC Congress: Ogun police warn against hooliganism, brigandage

The Ogun State police command has warned against any form of hooliganism or brigandage as the state prepares for the congress of the All Progressives Congress slated for Saturday 16th of October, 2021.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the warning was necessitated by “credible intelligence at the disposal of Ogun State police command.”

“The command wishes to warn that any act of hooliganism and brigandage before, during and after the congress will not be tolerated,” he said in a statement.

In view of this, he said the Commissioner of Police has deployed large number of policemen to MKO Abiola Stadium Kuto, which is the venue of the congress.

“Anybody who has no business in and around the venue of the congress are by this release warned to steer clear of the place.

“The command will deal decisively with anybody caught in any act capable of undermining the peace and tranquility being enjoyed in the state, no matter the position or status of such person,” he warned.

He also advised parents and guardians to call their wards to order by counseling them not to allow themselves to be used for political thuggery.

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has also enjoined members of the party to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and exhibit high sense of sportsmanship.