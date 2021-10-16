APC Congress: Jikantoro, Ubandiya emerge factional chairmen at parallel Congresses in Niger

The All Progressives Congress in Niger state has produced two executive members following parallel congresses held in the state on Saturday.

It was gathered that the Congress screening Committee refused to clear and accredit some members aspiring for various positions.

While some group of people emerged as executives in a parallel Congress held in Tunga- Minna, the other group which has Governor Abubakar Sani Bello held theirs at the Legbo Kutigi open field.

The Deputy Governor Ahmed Ketso, Minister of State (Foreign Affairs) Amb. Zubairu Dada, Hon. Umar Bago and other House of Representatives members were absent at the Congress which held at the Legbo Kutigi open field.

The new faction Executives which has its Chairman, Honorable Nasiru Yusuf Ubandiya emerged even while the government acclaimed genuine Congress was yet to kick off.

The group conducted their election and were sworn in a building along Bay Clinic Road in Tunga after they were denied access to the Abdulsalami Youth Center which was sealed by the state government after they had booked it.

At the Congress which held at Legbo Kutigi open field, the Chairman of the Committee, Ahmed Suleiman Wambai said the APC agreed for consensus and read out the names for affirmation.

He also disclosed that those who claimed to have purchased their forms got them from the ‘market’ and not from the party.

Hon. Aliyu Jikantoro emerged as Chairman of the other factional Congress and assured that his regime will carry all members along.

The Governor who was alleged to be worried at the turn of events, arrived with a coaster bus through the back gate but after spending close to 20 minutes left without stepping out.

Findings have it that the Governor who returned about 20 minutes later but this time in his Black bullet proof vehicle got feelers of the other Congress and needed to re-strategize.

In his acceptance speech, the new factional Chairman, Honorable Nasiru Yusuf Ubandiya said that the election they held is legal as INEC representatives were present such as Congress Committee from Abuja, security agencies, CSOs and other stakeholders who witnessed the election.

He said that the election showed that he scored the highest vote, 1,467 votes cast and was returned elected as the democratically elected chairman of the APC.

He promised to take the party in Niger state to the next level while calling on all party stakeholders and members to give the new administration all the necessary support and cooperation, adding that they have forgiven all those that have wronged them and the party.

The faction Secretary, Honorable Noami Dauda maintained that they are the real elected Executives of the APC in Niger state, adding that they are not factionalized with any group.

“This is the authentic newly elected executives of the Niger state APC. We are the real Executives, we do not have any fraction. And we are here to serve the people of the state and move the party forward.”

The faction’s Niger South APC Chairman, Mohammed Mohammed Saba said that everyone who contested in the election had bought their forms at the APC National Secretariat.

“This is not a faction of Executives. Yes, we may have a portion that disagrees with what we are doing today and in politics, you cannot stop that. But all of us here bought our forms, the process was legal and duly witnessed by all stakeholders, so we are the authentic Executives of Niger state APC.”

It was gathered that no fewer than 30 members of APC who were aspiring for various positions for the state party Congress were denied screening by the Screening Committee.

The three Senators and some House of Representatives Members were in attendance at the Legbo Kutigi center.