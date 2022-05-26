APC congratulates Governor Abiodun on second term ticket

The Ogun State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the victory of Prince Dapo Abiodun at the just concluded governorship primary as a “deserved vote of confidence in the Governor by the leaders and members of the party.”

In a congratulatory message to the Governor on Thursday, shortly after the governorship primary held at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, the party described the victory of Governor Abiodun as “a deserved vote of confidence in the state’s helmsman for the peace and progress he has brought to the state since his assumption of office on May 29, 2019.”

The APC also enjoined other contestants in the primary election to accept the outcome and join hands with the governor towards ensuring landslide victory for the party in the general elections.

The statement read in part: “We rejoice with our Governor on his well deserved victory at the just concluded governorship primary election, which we see as a further demonstration of the confidence reposted on the hardworking Governor.

“In the last three years, despite the global economic and health challenges, Prince Dapo Abiodun has demonstrated uncommon zeal, capacity and implemented initiatives that have translated into the emergence of a modern Ogun State where no sector or area is neglected.

“Coming in quick succession was the endorsement of the Governor by the Ogun State Governor’s Elders Advisory Council and the award of the Governor of the year by the Vanguard newspaper. All these are testimonies to the fact that a competent leader is in charge.

“The party is using this medium to call on all contestants at the primaries to accept the outcome of the exercise, which was transparent, free and fair. Only one person can occupy the seat of a Governor at a time. We therefore urge loyal party members to cooperate with the winner.”