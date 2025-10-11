APC confirms Gov. Mbah’s defection to party, gives ceremony date

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed that the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, will officially defect to the party on Tuesday.

The National Chairman and Deputy National Chairman, Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda and Emma Enukwu respectively, confirmed this development.

Yilwatda and Enekwu made the confirmation on Friday when they inaugurated members of the Enugu State Executive Committee of the party led by a former state Chairman, Ben Nwoye, at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

They said the Mbah would be received into the APC at a colourful ceremony schedule to hold in the state on October 14, 2025.

Enukwu said: “What is happening now is that we (South East) will stand up proudly to talk when others are talking.

“A deputy national chairman without a constituency is like somebody who is empty in a very empty surrounding.

“But now there is a concrete foundation.

“I thank the governor of Enugu State for accepting to join us.”

Nwoye said: “Come next week Tuesday, October 14, we will formally receive the governor into our party at a ceremony in Enugu.

“For us, it’s about looking forward.

“For us, it’s about delivering Enugu State.

“Delivering South East, turning South East from opposition zone to actually a part of the ruling party.

“If you look at today’s national protocol, the South East are found somewhere around sixth or seventh place.

“We have never been at sixth or seventh place on protocol.

“Our goal here is to make sure that we move forward.

“Since this Republic started, we are either number one or number two.

“From one to number three.

“From the Second Republic, we were playing number two, number three.

“Now, the South East is at the relegation.”

Yilwatda said in his inauguration speech: “APC is a home to all.

“The person that came yesterday, the person that came today, the person that will come tomorrow, the person that will come next tomorrow, will have equal rights and equal access, based on our constitution.

“The constitution of the party provides that you are a member of the party, you enjoy equal rights, equal opportunities.

“Abide by the constitution of the party.

“Abide by what the party constitution says.”