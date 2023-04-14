APC condemns sack of Ilesa Varsity Principal Officers by Gov. Adeleke

The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun has condemned the dismissal of the Vice-Chancellor, the University of Ilesa, Prof Kayode Ijaduola and two other Principal Officers of the institution by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Other sacked officers are: the Registrar, Oluwole Dada, and the Liberian, Dr Adedokun Ojelabi.

A statement issued Friday in Osogbo by the APC State’s acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, described the action as reckless.

The university was established by the immediate past Administration of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, on March 31, 2022, when he upgraded the state’s College of Education, Ilesa, to a full-fledged University.

Oyetola backed the establishment of the University with a law made on September 27, 2022; inaugurated its governing council and appointed principal officers on November 2022.

However, Adeleke Thursday, April 12 announced the appointment of new principal officers for the University.

Commenting on the development, Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, said it was a pity that the governor was politicising the appointments of principal officers of a citadel of learning.

The APC acting Chairman said he saw no reason why Adeleke should be struggling to rubbish the legacy of his predecessor simply because they share different political ideals.

According to him, the new University of Ilesa is a creation of the law which makes his removal of the tenured principal officers, duly approved by his predecessor, an illegality.

“The process of the appointment of the new principal officers of the Ilesa University is crude, illegal and stinks to high heavens as it would be an impossible Utopia for it to surmount legal fire power in any court of law.