The All Progressives Congress screening committee has cleared Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu to contest for the upcoming primary election of the party for Aba North/South Federal Constituency by-election of Abia State

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed March 27, 2021 for the by-election of Aba North/South Federal Constituency due to the death of its former representative, Hon. Ossy Prestige.

The screening Committee, which was inaugurated at the national secretariat, Abuja by the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee released the results of the screening on Saturday.

The Committee, chaired by Hon. Collins Adams, screened Hon. Kalu and Dr. Eze as the only two contestants.

Other members of the screening Committee were: Hajiya Maryam Abubakar, Maxwell Akamba, Suleiman Muhammad, Gladys Agbah, Gift Johnbull and Aliyu Abdulkadir.

In its resolution, the Committee unanimously resolved that Kalu fulfilled all requirements needed to contest the upcoming election, while Eze failed to meet up with the requirements of the party to contest the Aba North/South Federal Constituency by-election.