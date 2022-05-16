APC clears 12 Benue aspirants for guber primaries

The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared 12 Benue aspirants, ahead of the Friday governorship primary election in the state.

The state APC Publicity Secretary, Dan Morgan-Ihomun announced this when he spoke with newsmen Monday in Makurdi, the capital city.

He promised that there would be no manipulations at the governorship primaries, saying that all aspirants would be given a level playing field.

“There will be a level playing field for every aspirant in order to elect the best candidate.

“It is the delegates that will elect who will be our candidate for the 2023 governorship election.

“We do not have a preferred candidate, whoever they elect for our party he will be acceptable,” Ihomun said.

He said that about 1, 517 delegates would take part in the Friday primaries.

The aspirants cleared included, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Michael Aondoakaa, Terwase Orbunde, former Chief of Staff to Gov. Samuel Ortom and Herman Hembe.

Others were: Sam Ode, Chief Steven Lawani, Mathias Byuan, Chief Barnabas Gemade and Prof. Terhemba Shija.