APC chieftain urges social media influencer to stop promoting hate against governor 

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Amb. Frankie Ehimuan Aire, has called on a popular social media influencer, Albert Obazee to desist from publishing materials that are capable of sowing hate against Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Aire, who has been monitoring the activities of Obazee, maintained that he (Obazee) has posted over 30 videos scandalizing the governor.

Reacting to the development in a statement he issued in Benin City on Saturday, Aire urged Obazee to shake off his perceived hatred for the governor.

According to Aire, Obazee activities are capable of causing the breach of peace in the state of left unchecked.

“Albert Obazee – a bitter, self-styled social media “activist” turned keyboard warrior, now uses his UK base to promote violence against the Edo State government and its citizens,” Aire wrote.

Citing one of the videos posted by the social media influencer, Aire particularly stated that “In one of his live videos, he urged bus drivers in Benin to ‘stone the Governor’ if he reinstates the suspended PSR task force.”

Aire added that the act as contained in the video is incitement to violence, and is a crime in both Nigeria and the UK where Obazee lives.

He added that under the Serious Crime Act 2007 (Sections 44–46) that it is a crime to encourage or assist offences committed abroad, if they would be crimes in the UK too.

He further added that Malicious Communications Act 1988; the Communications Act 2003 (Section 127) also prescribe severe punishment for offenders

“Recall that even online broadcasts from UK soil can trigger criminal prosecution if they incite violence, hatred, or harm. Freedom of speech is not freedom to threaten lives or destabilize a government.

“If your goal is to use incitement, drama and defamation as a fast-track to asylum, brace yourself,” he wrote in the statement.

