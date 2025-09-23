APC chieftain urges politicians to stop overheating polity, distracting Tinubu, others

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Hycienth Ngwu, has urged politicians to stop overheating the polity, thereby distracting President Bola Tinubu and other elected officials in government.

Ngwu, a former South-East Publicity Secretary of the APC, gave the advice while addressing newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday.

According to him, recent events have proven that President Bola Tinubu understands not only Nigeria’s political landscape, but its economic terrain very well.

“His prompt stoppage of subsidy had resulted in much money being made available to all tiers of government.

“The effects have been seen in numerous infrastructural developments; human empowerment and many other transformations being witnessed across the nation in recent times.

“For the first time in decades, our economy is growing at more than 4 per cent in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“The Naira has consistently been gaining value against dollars and other foreign exchanges,” he said.

The APC chieftain noted that the troubling food inflation in the country is now on a continuous decline in recent times, adding that these are testaments that the economy is stabilising,” he added.

On the recent lifting of emergency rule in Rivers, he noted that Tinubu in his wisdom and understanding of the political terrain had restored peaceful democracy and reunited all political differences in the state.

“Gov. Simi Fubara of Rivers resumed office after six months of suspension and the timely intervention by the President to declare a state of emergency in his state was a saving grace for democracy there.

“So, one wonders why the hue and cry over and above the bereaved by opposition politicians.

“Our political class, rather than condemn, should give kudos to the President for being proactive and support him to achieve more for the overall interest of all Nigerians.

“Politicians should shun selfish interest and put first the interest of the masses, which the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda is truly committed to achieving,” he added.

He also advised Nigerians especially the political class to extend the same level of supports to other elected officials to enable them deliver democracy dividends to the masses.

