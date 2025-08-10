APC chieftain urges northern leaders to support Tinubu’s re-election

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Osun, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has urged northern leaders to support the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.
Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council, stated this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo.
He said that Tinubu had been a friend of the north and always supported their political cause, hence the need for them to support his second term bid.
Oyintiloye, however, expressed concern that a splinter group from the north was working to frustrate the President’s re-election efforts.
“This has been recurring, and the country’s political history will not forget the stiff opposition southern Presidents often received from a few northern elite.
“But in the case of Tinubu, he has done enough to get the support of the major power block in the north,” he said.
Oyintiloye said that was the more reason elders from the southern parts of the country must rally support for Tinubu and frustrate plans to truncate his re-election.
According to him, there is no doubt that the support of northern elders is crucial to Tinubu’s re-election, but not giving such support would not be the best option.
Oyintiloye called on elders in the southern parts of the country to start mobilising for Tinubu’s re-election ahead of the 2027 general elections.
“This support is beyond the occupier of the office but about the region,” he said.
Oyintiloye said that the re-election of the President would not only stabilise the country, but ensure fairness for the southern regions.