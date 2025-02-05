APC chieftain to Adeleke: Recruit more teachers now, schools suffering

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun West Senatorial District, Ayodele Asaolu, has called on Governor Ademola Adeleke to address the scarcity of teachers in public schools by recruiting more educators.

This is as he also charged both the Federal and State Governments across the country to make education attractive to reduce out-of-school children across the country.

Asaolu, while speaking at the distribution of free 500 West African Examination Council, WAEC, and 300 Join Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB forms to students from the Ejigbo local government area of the state, lamented that the state government had not hired new teachers in three years.

He noted that Ejigbo Local Government schools were among the worst affected.

According to him, “We need to make education a right and not a privilege. I will encourage the government of Osun State to do more for education. The truth must be said the government has not really done well in terms of education in the state.

“We have schools in Ejigbo that do not have teachers, I want to appeal to them to come to our aid, and let them employ more teachers.

“In the last two years, this government has not employed any teachers compared to Oyo State where they are employing teachers massively. We are appealing to the government to do something about it.

“The funds that government has is for the entire state and they must look into education. If any development will come to the country it can only come through education”.

He said his passion for education would see him collaborating with other individuals and the government to empower the youths to reduce restlessness

