APC chieftain tasks Yilwatda on Anambra, Ekiti, Osun governorship elections

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Osun, has charged the new chairman of the party, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, to develop winning strategies for the upcoming governorship elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council, said this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo.

While congratulating Yilwatda on his election, the APC chieftain said that the off-cycle governorship elections in the three states before the 2027 general elections were “crucial and a must-win.”

Oyintiloye, who described the APC chairman as a man of impeccable character and integrity, urged him to display prowess by ensuring that the party secure a landslide victory in the governorship elections.

He advised Yilwatda to continue in the path of his predecessor by ensuring that more political leaders and members from the opposition parties join the APC for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

He said the new chairman would achieve success in the upcoming polls by working with the state chapters of the party to design strategies that would be good for their peculiar situations.

Oyintiloye said that Yilwatda should continue to sustain the agenda of the party through good policy formation and proper integration of critical stakeholders at all stages of strategic plans to execution.

According to him, this will assist the party in achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President.

“There is no doubt that the new national chairman is coming in with a lot of experience and with fresh vigour needed to drive our party going into the 2027 general elections.

“His emergence is an indication that APC has eggheads with the right approach and ready-made responses to different situations.

Also Read:

“The manner in which he emerged was an indication that we are bright people who can effectively manage our affairs as a party in power.

“Prof. Yilwatda has a serious job on his hands, and I am sure he is aware of this.

“Off-cycle elections in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun states are around the corner before the 2027 general elections,” Oyintiloye noted.

According to him, the chairman needs to work closely with the state chapters to design a winning formula that will work for their various states.

“The leadership of the party at the state levels must have first-hand information and be fully involved in the planning and execution of strategies.

“The three elections must be won, and that tempo must be sustained going into the 2027 polls,” the party chieftain said.

He also appealed to the chairman to ensure that dedicated and committed members of the party were adequately rewarded for them to have a sense of belonging.

Oyintiloye emphasised the need for the APC to strengthen internal democracy within its fold to protect the current members and manage the defectors to avoid implosion.

Post Views: 12